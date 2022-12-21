Little Olon Moman couldn't hide his glee as he watched Salvation Army volunteers packed his mama's car with presents Tuesday.
"Thank you, everybody," the 4-year-old exclaimed from his car seat. "Merry Christmas!"
Muskogee Salvation Army worked to make hundreds of children and seniors just as happy this year as they distributed collections from this year's Angel Trees to families.
Olon's mother, Anjuli Gilkey, said receiving the Angel Tree presents feels good.
"It means a lot, because this is all I'm able to get them this year," Gilkey said.
Salvation Army Major Diane Fultz said 156 families with about 385 children received gifts from this year's Angel Tree. About 100 veterans and seniors also were helped, she said. Donors bought gifts for people they "adopted" when getting an Angel Tree ornament.
Fultz said the Salvation Army had a 25 percent increase in the number of families needing help this year. But donations matched the need.
"It's been just enough," Fultz said. "The Lord takes care of us. We had just enough toys. We had to buy some clothing for the kids."
The major also praised the 20 or so volunteers who helped. They included teen volunteers from the 8th and 9th Grade Academy at Alice Robertson, as well as Oktaha and Hilldale schools.
Adult volunteers took information from families included on the Angel Tree list. The Salvation Army fellowship hall brimmed with huge bags, donated from Lowe's and Home Depot, full of gifts. The teen volunteers loaded families' cars.
"It has gone by so smoothly with entry at the front door when they register and their drive all the way around," Fultz said. "People have been so gracious and picked up their stuff. It has gone so smoothly. I couldn't say enough about that."
Adult volunteer Charles Atkins even helped take surplus bicycles and gifts to peoples' houses when their vehicles were not big enough for the donations.
"Anyone else who needs help with stuff, my truck is fully capable of holding it for them," he said.
Salvation Army Service Director Yvette Thornton also praised the volunteers.
"What do you do when you have the best help? I mean it's amazing," Thornton sad, "The coordination has been great, the support. Everything is just flowing beautifully. It's amazing. Helpers and volunteers — they have helped make it work. the younger people who have come in. The older people. All kinds of people are helping. I am so happy."
