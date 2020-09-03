Salvation Army needs assistance to help others

A threefold increase in demand for food has left Salvation Army pantry shelves almost bare, officials say.
Muskogee Salvation Army seeks help from schools, churches or other groups to fill the shelves this month.
"We're trying to encourage businesses, churches, civic groups, families to go together and do a food drive," said Salvation Army Capt. Teri Smith. "We're trying to encourage big groups, school groups to do this."
Smith said the Salvation Army is helping at least three times as many people as it had before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Muskogee in mid-March.
"We were helping 30 to 50 families a month prior to COVID," she said. "After COVID began, we've been averaging 150 families a month."
"We are in great need of food to distribute to those in need," she said. "We've got a lot of empty shelves."
She said Salvation Army is not getting as much food from the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma as it did earlier this year.
The food drive runs at least through September. Salvation Army could hold another food drive closer to Thanksgiving in November.
"We'll take anything and nonperishable," she said.
Immediate needs include canned vegetables, canned fruits and tomato sauces, she said. Other foods include peanut butter, jelly, powdered milk, potatoes, cereals, potted meats, pasta, soup and rice. Baby food and formula also are accepted.
People can bring their items to the Salvation Army from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. People may call to arrange for other times, Smith said.
People needing assistance come to the Salvation Army's west entrance every other week, Smith said.
"We complete a simple application with basic information, with their names, birthdates, everyone in their household and their birthdates," she said.
