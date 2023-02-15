Scholarship applications available to Cherokee Nation students

Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club Higher Education Scholarship applications for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic school year are available.
The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club sponsor 10 Cherokee students, male or female, with an $800 per academic year scholarship or endowment. The scholarship applications will be considered for full-time undergraduate students enrolled in an accredited institution of higher education (college, a university or career tech). Applications must be received by June 30. For more information regarding eligibility requirements, contact Monta Ewing at rusty9603@gmail.com or visit www.indianwpc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.