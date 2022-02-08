Scholarship helps Wagoner woman with education abroad experience

MANHATTAN, Kansas — A Wagoner woman is a Kansas State University student who has been offered the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study internationally.
Olivia Wiley, a junior in animal sciences and industry, from Wagoner, Oklahoma, will use the Gilman scholarship to attend University College Dublin in the fall. She said she is excited to expand her knowledge abroad, which would not have been possible without the scholarship. Wiley is a member of the College of Agriculture Ambassadors. A graduate of Wagoner High School, she is the daughter of Christy Hardin, Wagoner.
"I am happy to see more K-State students, like Olivia, applying for the Gilman scholarship early," said Sara Boro, K-State Education Abroad adviser. "This scholarship is one of a few education abroad scholarships where students can apply a year before they go abroad and use the funding they receive to plan ahead for their program."
The Gilman scholarship helps U.S. undergraduate students at two-year or four-year colleges or universities participate in study abroad programs worldwide. Gilman scholarships are congressionally funded and established by the International Academic Opportunity Act of 2000.
