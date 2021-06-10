The Muskogee Airmen Inc. have launched The Tim Allison Private Pilot Scholarship.
The Tim Allison Private Pilot Scholarship will help foster a love for aviation by enabling a local high school student or young adult to obtain their private pilot license at zero cost.
All training, flight time, fuel and associated fees will be covered in full.
Club members originally voted to name the scholarship The Muskogee Airmen Private Pilot Foundation.
After friend and co-founder Tim Allison died in April, the club unanimously elected to carry on his legacy by renaming the scholarship in his honor.
“They say living with your head in the clouds can be a bad thing, but that wasn’t so for Tim. When he and I founded this club in December of 2019, our mission was to promote general aviation for the youth in our community. Tim’s kindness and compassion was instrumental in making that mission a reality,” said Mack Parks, president and cofounder of the Muskogee Airmen. “While his presence in our life was tragically cut short, we feel Tim’s vision should continue. We are honored to present The Tim Allison Scholarship as a way to continue his legacy and memory for generations to come.”
The amount of service Allison provided in his 28 years on earth will remain a constant source of inspiration.
His many mission trips and charitable endeavors took him beyond Muskogee to distant corners of the world. Whether he was digging water wells for villagers in the Amazon jungle, building houses for flood victims in Alaska, or biking 1,367 miles to raise awareness for human trafficking, Allison was known for his magnetic personality, tireless work ethic, and truly generous spirit.
He was also an entrepreneur at heart. Allison founded RSG Appliance Repair prior to opening Allison Aviation.
He then co-founded the nonprofit Muskogee Airmen flying club so he could share his passion for aviation with individuals who may not otherwise be able to afford flying lessons.
Tim instructed hundreds of students before his spirit took flight to his final resting place.
“Timothy Allison was a good, Godly man. He knew the importance of fulfilling and living out dreams, and he’d do anything possible to make that dream come true. This scholarship is a way for him to continue to help people live out their dreams of becoming a pilot — just as he did for me,” said Muskogee Airmen member Matthew Taylor.
The first step toward receiving The Tim Allison Private Pilot Scholarship will be to sign up for the Junior Aviator Program, a cost-free curriculum designed to provide the youth with a basic education in general aviation.
The application process, along with more details related to eligibility for the scholarship, will be made available in July.
The Muskogee Airmen hope to have the first recipient of The Tim Allison Private Pilot Scholarship in training by mid-August.
The club has funds to support one student but is hoping the community will come forward to help sponsor additional scholarship recipients.
Scholarship donations can be mailed to 1200 Sabre St., Muskogee, OK, 74403 and directed to the Muskogee Airmen.
“Private aviation is often thought of as a dream that’s out of reach to most, yet it can be made affordable. Tim was instrumental in helping form the Muskogee Airmen flying club. From the beginning, he had a mission to support flight lessons for all ages with a special focus on youth outreach,” said Joey Faulkner, vice president of the Muskogee Airmen. “Tim’s spirit and passion for sharing aviation with others will live on through this scholarship and help provide opportunities for children to reach for their dreams.”
The mission of the Muskogee Airmen Inc., is to Fly Often, Spend Less, Have Fun, and educate the Public. The club is a nonprofit whose purpose is to provide members affordable flying opportunities using well-maintained aircraft in a safety-oriented environment. The club owns two airplanes and leases additional aircraft as needed to provide members with affordable flying for instruction, business, and personal pleasure. The Muskogee Airmen exists to encourage and enable members to improve their flying skills; promote and advance the use of private aircraft; and provide, through the operation and maintenance of its aircraft, the most economical flying facilities possible for members. Follow the Muskogee Airmen on Facebook for updates and info on group events.
