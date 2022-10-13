Scholarships help St. Joseph students with tuition

Funds from scholarship granting organizations can help several dozen students attend St. Joseph Catholic School, Catholic officials say.
The school received $23,090 from the Veritas Tax School Scholarships on Sept. 27, and $23,100 from GO For Catholic Schools on Sept. 29.
"It's a really good thing," St. Joseph Principal Joanne Myers said. "It enables them (students) to come to our school. If they didn't have any scholarships, they wouldn't be able to come to our school, because their tuition is reduced."
The funds can help at least 28 students, she said.
"Probably more than that, because some got GO scholarships and some got Veritas, and some got both," she said, adding that maybe 50 percent of the students are on scholarships.
Tuition is $4,810 for Catholic students and $6,053 for non-Catholics. Tuition varies according to the number of students in a household.
"The families fill out an application online about their finances and upload their federal tax return and then each scholarship’s board members decide who will receive scholarships and how much," Myers said. "It is not decided upon by our school at all."
Veritas and GO For Catholic Schools offer tax credit scholarships to Catholic schools under the Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship Act.
Jennifer Allen, executive director for GO, said the Act, passed in 2011, allows donors to make contributions and get tax credits. Donors committing for two years get a 75 percent credit; donors committing for one year get a 50 percent credit.
"If you give $1,000 through GO, $1,000 goes into a scholarship fund that goes to families in need of assistance," she said, using the two-year donation as an example. "Then, when you fill out your taxes, you will have a $750 credit for paying your taxes."
Veritas provides scholarships to students attending Catholic schools within the Tulsa Catholic Diocese schools, according to its website.
Myers said this is the first year St. Joseph has received the Veritas scholarship. The school has received funds from GO for Catholic schools for several years.
"The amount changes each year; it just depends on our need and how many people donate," she said.
Myers said the school also relies on the St. Francis of Assisi Scholarship, through the Tulsa diocese, which helps only Catholic students. She said that money is offered through a different source of funding.
