Moving Muskogee's Early Childhood Center to newly remodeled and larger Grant Foreman Elementary could enable ECC to help more students, officials say.
Earlier this week, Muskogee School Board members agreed to eventually move ECC from 901 Emporia St., to Grant Foreman, 800 Bacone St. Grant Foreman had just completed more than $2.2 million in renovations, funded by a bond issue passed in 2019.
Sadler Arts Academy is meeting at Grant Foreman while its building undergoes about $10 million in repairs. Assistant Superintendent Lance Crawley said the Sadler building repairs, also funded by the bond issue, are expected to be completed in late July.
ECC Principal Meleah Hoskins praised the decision to move the school.
Hoskins said she sees “potential for growth and expansion of the MPS Early Childhood program in order to serve more children in Muskogee at an earlier age enabling them to have a stronger start to their educational journey."
John Cruz, with the Long Range Planning Committee, which advises the district on such issues as bond referendums, boundary changes, told the board about pros and cons of moving to Grant Foreman.
"Grant Foreman is a great school," Cruz said. "It has great parking, great transit. There's a really good way to get around the school, unlike ECC.”
He said Grant Foreman also has space for a possible day care center for MPS employees’ children.
The original bond issue proposal included $6 million to renovate vacant Harris-Jobe Elementary, 2809 N. Country Club Road, into the Early Learning Center, with added space and classrooms for a day care center.
Cruz said people might say moving the ECC to Grant Foreman instead, "is not what the bond issue was for."
Moving ECC to Grant Foreman permanently could keep the school from being converted back into an elementary school in the future, he said.
Crawley said there are many options for future elementary school space, including Harris-Jobe and the current ECC, which originally was Franklin Elementary.
After Sadler students leave Grant Foreman, the school would have to be renovated again to accommodate preschoolers. Crawley said the building would need "slight updates to wall colors and signage, new playground with fencing, and restroom modifications."
Cruz said it might not be until the middle of the 2025 school year that Grant Foreman would be ready for ECC.
School board member Debra HorseChief, a former ECC principal, said any move should not be in the middle of a school year.
"That is very hard on a school staff, the children and the parents," HorseChief said. "They'd have to relearn everything. If you're going to do it, make sure it's at the beginning of the school year."
