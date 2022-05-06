School board approves voluntary separation program

After hearing some recent arguments against a voluntary separation program, Muskogee Board of Education approved such arrangements for 18 employees.
At a special meeting Wednesday, the board approved VSPs for 13 certified and five support employees.
Under the plan, experienced employees at the upper end of the pay scale can resign and accept a yearly stipend from the district over five years. Those retiring under the VSP also must agree to substitute teach at MPS for five days.
"The win in this is, and this is really big, is that hiring people that have less experience in those jobs or not rehiring those positions is really where we make our money back," Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said. "One of the things we also get out of this is there are five days of substitute teaching. We have had to hire a lot of our own staff on their planning periods to actually cover classrooms. There is an advantage to doing this for that reason."
During the school board's regular April meeting, MPS Human Resources Director Bradley Eddy said voluntary separation plans had "some unintended consequences."
"Unlike the past decade, we're experiencing shortages of staff in every area of the district," Eddy said in April. "In past few years, universities in Oklahoma have not even produced enough teachers to fill our needs. You can look at number of emergency certifications."
Also, several past employees also have gone on to teach at Fort Gibson, Hilldale or other schools while collecting VSP pay from the district, he said.
"We are not seeing the savings we had hoped or imagined, there is a shortage of employees, we continue to drag significant financial obligations forward," Eddy said.
The board tabled action on VSPs at the April meeting.
Mendenhall said the district is paying about $2.7 million to more than 90 former employees who have taken this deal for the past five years. The 18 additions to the plan would add $600,000, "which would be a total over a period of time of $3.3 million."
"What we would have to do is make sure that, as we backfill these, the way you are able to do this and make a difference is hire people who do not have as much experience so we do not have to pay so much for that position," he said. "You don't look at it as people, you look at it as a position."
He said the district might replace some positions and not fill others. The district also could reduce costs through attrition or cutting some positions, he said.
Mendenhall said from now on the district will continue to bring the VSP proposal back "because I do believe it is a viable option."
