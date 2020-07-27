School board calls special meeting

WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Special meeting.
WHEN: Noon Tuesday.
WHERE: 202 W. Broadway.
AGENDA:
1. CALL TO ORDER
2. ROLL CALL
3. Consider revisions to the District School Calendar for 2020-2021 SY as presented.
4. Consider revisions to the Return to School Plan for the 2020-2021 SY, as presented.
5. PERSONNEL
• BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE items A. through H. as stated:
A. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Diana Caton, 3rd Grade Teacher, Pershing, effective 8/03/2020; Kaytlynn O’Dell, 5th Grade Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 8/03/2020; Elvira Smith, Spanish Teacher, 7th/8th Gd Academy, effective 8/03/2020.; *pending OKSDE certification
B.Extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Lynwood Wade, Game Manager, District, effective 8/03/2020; Kurtis Rowan, JR High Head Tennis Coach (G/B), 7th/8th Gd Acad., effective 8/03/2020; Lisa Charboneau, Master Schedule,10 extra days, MHS, effective 7/01/2020; Mary Van Etten, Reading Specialist MPS Onboarding, $100/day; Megan Bloom, Instructional Specialist, MPS Onboarding, $100/day; Louise Raigoza, Instructional Specialist, MPS Onboarding, $100/day; Melissa Brown, Instructional Specialist, MPS Onboarding, $100/day; Mindy McFarland, Instructional Specialist, MPS Onboarding, $100/day; Stacy Miller, Instructional Specialist, MPS Onboarding, $100/day; Lora Reavis, Instructional Specialist, MPS Onboarding, $100/day; Amy Tull, Instructional Specialist, MPS Onboarding, $100/day; Angela Satterfield, Instructional Specialist, MPS Onboarding, $100/day.
C.Resignation of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Andrea Fletcher, Pre-K Teacher, ECC, effective 6/30/2020; Brandi Odell, Pre-K Teacher, ECC, effective 6/30/2020; Jessica King, Science, MHS, effective 6/30/2020.
D. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Shelly Downs, Finance Secretary, Cherokee, effective 7/24/2020; Teri Fulton, Perm. Substitute, District,effective 8/03/2020; Rebecca Roff, Perm. Substitute, District, effective 8/03/2020; Nancy Shirey, Perm. Substitute, District, effective 8/03/2020; Nhung Dang, Perm. Substitute, District, effective 8/03/2020; Paula Degenhardt, Perm. Substitute, District, effective 8/03/2020; Louis Measurall, Perm. Substitute, District, effective 8/03/2020; Ashley Young, Enrollment Summer Help, ESC, $15/hourly; Dixie Shope,Indian Ed Tutor / Family Liaison, Pershing / ECC, effective 8/03/2020; Pete Richardson, Para, 7th/8th Gd Academy, effective 8/03/2020; Shelly Downs, Attendance Secretary, MHS, effective 8/06/2020; Jessie Gloria, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 8/03/2020.
E. Resignation of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Lesa Poucher, Enrollment Clerk, ESC, effective 7/16/2020; Kenadee Hughes, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 6/30/2020; Rachel Cragg, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 6/30/2020; Katie Stout, Athletic Trainer, District, effective 6/30/2020; Jennifer Rooks, Para, Irving, effective 6/30/2020; Theresa Parent, CNS, MHS, effective 6/30/2020.
F. Non-acceptance of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Nhung Dang, RKQ Assist., ECC, effective 7/27/2020.
G. Extra duty of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Shay Hogg, Asst. Soccer (B), 7th & 8Th G Academy, effective 8/03/2020; Derra Walker, Asst. 9th Volleyball, MHS, effective 8/03/2020.
H. Employment of administration staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Bryan Bunch, Life Coach*, MHS, effective 7/20/2020.
*pending OKSDE certification
