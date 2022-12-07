Three-person races have developed for Wagoner and Gore boards of education, according to Wednesday reports from area election boards.
Amanda Alsip, Jessica Hardcastle, David Johnson filed their declarations of candidacy for Wagoner Board of Education, seat 3 on Wednesday.
In Gore, seat 3, Gary Hoss Cunningham filed on Tuesday and Aaron Cearley and Phillip McGee filed on Wednesday.
Primary election will be Feb. 14 for races with three or more candidates.
Runoffs and elections with only two candidates will be April 4. Nine seats drew only two candidates.
In Fort Gibson, seat 2, Melissa Guinn, who filed on Wednesday, will face Haley Norman for the remaining four years of an unexpired term.
John Dillingham, who filed on Wednesday will face Corrie L. Buchanan, who filed earlier this week.
Nobody filed for the Wainwright Board of Education, seat 1.
A candidate may withdraw by filing a written notice with the County Election Board Secretary before 5 p.m. Friday following the close of the filing period.
Contests of candidacy may be filed until 5 p.m. Friday.
Those filing declarations of candidacy this week included:
MUSKOGEE COUNTY
• Muskogee, seat 3 — Larry Stewart.
• Fort Gibson, seat 3 —Jennifer Rouse.
• Fort Gibson, seat 2 — Haley Norman, Melissa Guinn.*
• Hilldale, seat 3 — Kelli B. Wood, Shawn Kuykendall.
• Braggs, seat 3 — Amy Garland
• Haskell, seat 3 — Corrie L. Buchanan, John Dillingham*
• Oktaha, seat 3 — Allen York.
• Porum, seat 3 — Jeremy Brown.
• Warner, seat 3 — Ashlei Ashmore.
• Webbers Falls, seat 3 — Micah Cato.
• Wainwright, seat 1 — None.
• Indian Capital Technology Center, seat 3 — Scott Chambers, Mark Walters.
CHEROKEE COUNTY
• Briggs, seat 1 — James Doyle Myres.
• Grand View, seat 3 — Michael Lynn.
• Hulbert, seat 3 —Eric Lamons*.
• Keys, seat 3 — Bobby Wayne Musgrove Jr., Cory Beights.
• Lowery, seat 3 — Jennifer A. Jones*.
• Norwood, seat 2 — Danny H. Shoemaker.
• Peggs, seat 1 — Tammy Lyons.
• Shady Grove, seat 1 — Lea Arnall Sheets.
• Tahlequah, seat 3 — Dana Eversole*.
• Tenkiller, seat 2 — Dave Butts, Cody Quetone.
• Woodall — Gary Dotson.
• McINTOSH COUNTY
• Checotah, seat 3 — Steve Emerson*.
• Checotah, seat 5 — Christie Bobo.
• Eufaula, seat 3 —Joshua Hunter,* Deserea Crawley*.
• Eufaula, seat 5 — Janette Tiganelli Davis, Johnny Culbreath,*
• Midway, seat 3 — Ross Kellner, Will Duvall*.
• Ryal, seat 2 — Diane Morgan Walker.
• Stidham, seat 1 — Jeremy Owen.
SEQUOYAH COUNTY
• Gore, seat 3 — Gary Hoss Cunningham, Aaron Cearley*, Phillip McGee*.
WAGONER COUNTY
• Okay, seat 3 — Annette Barnett.
• Wagoner, seat 3 —Amanda Alsip*, Jessica Hardcastle*, David Johnson*.
• Porter, seat 3 — Casey Lindell.
