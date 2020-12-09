Incumbent Haskell Board of Education member Jay Dixon drew a challenger for re-election on Tuesday, the second day people could file for school board races.
Dixon and Jay Arnold both filed on Tuesday for Seat 1.
Incumbent Hilldale Seat 1 school board member Rick Parson filed on Tuesday.
A race developed for Wagoner, Seat 1, when Alisha Phelps filed on Tuesday. Tamera Belvin filed on Monday.
Jamie Tannehill filed on Tuesday for Hulbert, Seat 1, opposing Clint Anderson.
Other races include Joshua Tillery and Tiffanie Elaine Cox for Porum, Seat 1; Tory Livingston and Kevin Dishman for Braggs, Seat 1.
Candidates can file until 5 p.m. Wednesday at their county election boards. The election board addresses are:
• Muskogee County, 400 W. Broadway, Room 120, Muskogee.
• Cherokee County, 914 S. College Ave., Tahlequah.
• McIntosh County, first floor of county courthouse, 110 N. First St., Eufaula.
• Wagoner County, 208 N. Lee Ave., Wagoner.
Primary election for three or more candidates in a race will be Feb. 9. If no candidates get more than 50 percent in the primary, the top two candidates go to a runoff.
The runoff and general election will be April 6.
No candidate filings have been reported for school boards in Porter, Okay, Midway, Shady Grove and Tenkiller.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY
• Muskogee, Seat 1 — Bobby Jefferson.
• Fort Gibson, Seat 1 — Scott Abbott.
• Hilldale, Seat 1 — Ricky Parson.*
• Braggs, Seat 1 — Tory Livingston,* Kevin Dishman.*
• Haskell, Seat 1 — Jay Dixon,* Jay Arnold.*
• Haskell, Seat 4 — Patricia Baker.*
• Oktaha, Seat 1 — Katy Sue Smith.
• Porum, Seat 1 — Joshua Tillery,* Tiffanie Elaine Cox.*
• Wainwright, Seat 2 — Ronald Watson.*
• Warner, Seat 1 — Chris Thompson.
• Webbers Falls, Seat 1 — Judy L. Morton.
• Indian Capital Technology Center, Zone 1 — Darrell Russell.
CHEROKEE COUNTY
• Briggs, Seat 2 — Anthony Hare.*
• Grand View, Seat 1 — Dan Fuller.
• Hulbert, Seat 1 — Clint Anderson, Jamie Tannehill.*
• Keys, Seat 1 — Cara Schaus, Rick Patrick.
• Lowrey, Seat 1— Jessica Secratt.
• Norwood, Seat 3 — Gregg Perryman.
• Peggs, Seat 2 — Audra Conner.*
• Tahlequah, Seat 1 — Lori Walker.
• Woodall, Seat 2 — Eddie Molloy.
McINTOSH COUNTY
• Checotah, Seat 1 — Christopher Jack Brown.
• Eufaula, Seat 1 — Martha J. Asher; Terry Burns.
• Ryal, Seat 3 — Michael Winap.
• Stidham, Seat 3 — Ezekiel I. McIntosh.*
WAGONER COUNTY
• Wagoner, Seat 1 — Tamera L. Belvin, Alisha Phelps.*
