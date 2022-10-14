School board tackles issues involving restrooms, transgender policies

New policies restricting who can use school restrooms or play women's sports are up for a final reading and approval at Tuesday's Muskogee School Board meeting.
The board also is expected to amend its library policy to make sure material reflects community standards and age appropriateness and to offer a form for anyone challenging material.
The proposals are among 15 policies to be adopted on second reading at the next Muskogee Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The board approved a first reading of the policies at the September meeting.
Muskogee Public Schools Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said the new policies and the updated policy were developed to comply with recent laws passed by the Oklahoma Legislature.
The library material policy was updated to comply with HB 3092, which takes effect Nov. 1.
The law states "the library media program shall be reflective of the community standards for the population the library media center serves when acquiring an age appropriate collection of print materials, non-print materials, multimedia resources, equipment, and supplies adequate in quality and quantity to meet the needs of students in all areas of the school library media program."
Mendenhall said the law does not change the district's current policy.
"New language has been added to include resources beyond books that are made available to students through the library," he said. "New language has been added to reflect content standards and ensure equitable access to library resources throughout the district at all grade levels."
New language includes broadening library materials to include print, non-print and multimedia. Another amendment reflects the law's wording abut reflecting community standards and being age appropriate.
The revised policy also includes a form people fill out to challenge library materials. The form asks what concerns the person has, whether the person examined the entire resource, and what action is requested.
Existing policy that will not change states that censorship of books will be challenged to maintain the school's responsibility to provide information and enlightenment. Final decision for material removal remains with the school board.
New policies about multiple occupancy restrooms and sports teams were adopted to laws already in effect.
Senate Bill 615 states that multiple occupancy restrooms or changing rooms in schools are only for the exclusive use of the male sex or of the female sex. Schools also must provide a single use restroom/changing room to accommodate individuals "who do not wish to comply" with the multi-use restroom restrictions. The law defines sex as the gender identified on the person's birth certificate.
All Muskogee schools have a single occupancy restroom, Mendenhall said.
"Should the need arise that a student requests to use a single-occupancy restroom, the request will be accommodated," Mendenhall said. "We encourage our students to speak with their principal if there is a request or concern."
Senate Bill 2, the Save Women's Sports Act, says female athletic teams shall not be open to males. This includes sports such as volleyball or softball, which have no male teams. The law has no provision keeping females from competing on teams open to males, including football and baseball.
Cheer is the only MPS sport in which males and females participate together, Mendenhall said.
He said MPS officials sought legal guidance before drafting the new policies.
"Our top priority is ensuring that our students feel a part of a learning community that is committed to their social, emotional, and academic well-being," he said. "MPS is committed to serving our students districtwide. At all times students are encouraged to voice their perspectives and concerns about any and all issues."
Mendenhall said MPS officials review all district policies each year and send them to the board for a first and second reading. The policies are included as part of the consent agenda.
Mendenhall said the first reading allows the board and community to hear the reasoning behind each recommendation and respond to MPS administrators.
First and second reading of board policies are routinely put on the consent agenda, a collection of informational or procedural items usually approved with one vote. They almost always are approved without discussion.
Mendenhall said students, parents of students, and community members are welcome to review and comment on policies during their formation and adoption.
"All policies are reviewed and oftentimes written by the school district’s legal counsel and then presented to the Board of Education for consideration and possible adoption," he said. "Public participation and comment is available at each Board of Education meeting. When suggestions are provided, additional information is used to make the appropriate changes where needed. A second reading is then placed on the next board agenda, and the policy is then officially adopted by the Board of Education."
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Muskogee Public Schools Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
• Proposed policies and policy amendments can be viewed on the Muskogee Public Schools website,
https://www.muskogeeps.org/vnews/display.v/SEC/Board%20of%20Education%7CProposed%20Policy%20for%20Public%20Review
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.