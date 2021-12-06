School bus collision; no injuries

The collision occurred after 4 p.m. on U.S. 69, at the intersection where Tahlequah Street becomes Military Boulevard. Muskogee Police Spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin said no children were on the bus.
"The bus was going east from Tahlequah Street at the intersection of U.S. 69," Hamlin said, adding that the driver was a female. "She apparently ran a red light and struck a black truck that was going north in the intersection. That truck hit a car that was at the red stoplight at Military Boulevard and U.S. 69. It was facing west."
Hamlin said the bus driver, truck driver and a car passenger were taken to the hospital by ambulance with possible neck injuries. Nothing life threatening, she said.
A bus monitor also was on the bus, MPS spokesman Steve Braun said. Neither the police nor the school district had any names Monday evening.
