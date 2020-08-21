Oklahoma School for the Blind faces added challenges as it prepares to open its campus for the 2021 school year.
OSB must provide transportation and prepare housing for about 55 residential students coming from as far away as Lawton and Enid.
Classes on campus start Monday for elementary students and Aug. 31 for secondary students. Students already began distance learning on Aug. 17.
OSB Dean of Students and Elementary Principal Shawna Coplen said the school is fortunate that a small pool of students will ride the bus or vans. Riders must wear masks for the whole trip.
“We will be able to space them out across the aisle and every other seat,” she said. “Siblings will be able to sit together, but everyone else will be able to spread out more than six feet.”
Every other bus window will be lowered to allow ventilation, Coplen said. Air conditioning will be run to keep the temperature bearable.
OSB is adding a van to help keep riders spread out, she said.
“We have several vehicles and vans we can use,” she said.
On campus, dorm rooms that used to house four students will house no more than two, Coplen said.
“They’re really big rooms, so we’re trying to only have two students in each of those rooms in opposite corners,” she said. “So they basically have half of a dorm room to themselves.”
High school students will have private rooms, she said.
Each bedroom will be wiped down and sanitized when students go to class each day, Coplen said.
“When they come back in the evening, the rooms are clean and ready for use,” she said.
The overnight cleaning crew will sanitize common areas, she said.
OSB also is preparing for 20 local or commuting students. Eight students are learning virtually.
Another challenge is keeping Braille signage and materials clean. Blind people read Braille through touch.
“We have Braille books assigned to each student,” Coplen said. “We’re going to do our best to not share materials in the classroom. Where we may have to use a Braille writer for more than one student, it will be sanitized between each use.”
Maintenance Supervisor Brian Culver said Braille signs, as well as handrails and walls will be sanitized often.
Crews use a mister to disinfect classroom tables, he said.
“You could eat off the surface when it’s dry, after five seconds,” he said. “It dries fast.”
Each teacher will have a bottle of disinfectant to use after each class, he said.
Classroom tables have barriers between each student.
Water fountains have been equipped with touch-less bottle filling faucets. Each student will have their own water bottle.
Tables in the cafeteria will have dividers, Culver said.
An electronic facial-recognition device will take visitors temperatures when they enter the building.
