School for the Blind FCCLA officers attend 2022 Lead training

Three Oklahoma School for the Blind students recently attended the 2022 Lead Chapter Officer Training Conference.
Angel Cozort, Julio Valdez and Aislinn Popejoy are members of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, which hosted the Lead Conference at Stoney Creek Hotel in Broken Arrow.
“Lead Conference is a great opportunity for our FCCLA chapter officers to gain leadership experience, network with other officers in their region, and learn how to make an impact on the organization,” said Brittani Phillips, FCCLA state adviser.
The 10 state officers led the workshops focused on enhancing student leadership, building a strong team, time management, FCCLA history and avoiding burnout.
Officers from each region led the Opening and Closing Sessions.
Oklahoma FCCLA serves approximately 15,000 members in 400 chapters in both junior and senior high schools and on technology center campuses.
“Participation in FCCLA national programs, competitive events and chapter activities is known as the ultimate leadership experience because members, including Oklahoma School for the Blind students, gain skills for life and become strong leaders,” OSB Superintendent Rita Echelle said.
