Because of the impending winter storm predictions across the state over the next week, Oklahoma School for the Blind will offer only virtual classes through Thursday.
A post on the OSB Facebook page said "Our goal in making this decision is to ensure the safety of our students and staff. All grades will follow the same distance learning schedule as they have during previous school closings. Online attendance is required."
OSB will run routes for residential students on Feb. 21 to return to campus for in-person school, which will resume Feb. 22nd for all students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.