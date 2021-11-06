Oklahoma School for the Blind has rescheduled their Walk to School Day for Tuesday.
OSB’s high school students will partner with several organizations dedicated to healthy living, including Oklahoma State University Extension Office’s High Obesity Prevention program, the TSET Healthy Living Program and the Action in Muskogee (AIM) / Connect Muskogee initiative.
The public is invited to meet the students at Civitan Park at 7 a.m. Tuesday and join them for a short walk to school.
“Walk to School Day will bring attention to the importance of having accessible walking paths and sidewalks that promote healthy lifestyles,” OSB Superintendent Rita Echelle said.
“After students benefit from physical activity that will get their brains ready to learn, they will head to OSB’s recreation center for a healthy yogurt buffet bar breakfast provided by TSET Healthy Living Program,” said Doug Walton, who coordinates that program at the Muskogee County Health Department.
