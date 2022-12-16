School for the Blind receives grants

The Oklahoma School for the Blind in Muskogee has received $2,485 in three grants from the Oklahoma Foundation for the Education of Blind Children and Youth Inc. The grants were received by Jeremy Jackman, high school history teacher; Cheryl Daniels, high school science teacher; and Robert Miller, assistive technology and physical computing instructor.
Jackman wants to provide tactile props for hands-on history lessons in the form of a history trunk that will focus on making historical events from the 1800s more meaningful. Daniels is the coordinator of Space Camp for Visually Impaired Students and will use her grant money to assist in travel costs for students from OSB to attend the camp. Miller hopes to expand his physical computing program with the purchase of Raspberry Pi Picos and other electronic components so students can create a variety of projects.
OFEBCY, a Muskogee-based foundation, was established in 1994 to support educational services through distribution of funds through mini grants and scholarships for blind and visually impaired children statewide. It hopes to bring awareness to resources that are available which will assist students with visual impairments to have greater access to their educational curriculum. It is run by a volunteer board of directors, including present and retired teachers of the visually impaired.
OFEBCY runs two programs: Mini grants that are awarded to teachers of blind and visually impaired children and youth who are in school in Oklahoma from pre-K to grade 12; and scholarships that are awarded to both graduating high school seniors and students currently attending post-secondary schools who are blind or visually impaired across Oklahoma. Since its establishment, $56,607 has been awarded in 78 mini grants, and $25,000 has been awarded in scholarships.
