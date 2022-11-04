School for the Blind students excel at Cane Quest

Students from across Oklahoma took top honors at the Cane Quest, held earlier this week by Oklahoma School for the Blind. The Quest had 36 participants.
Scouts Top 3 All-Stars — Quante Sellers, Oklahoma City; Gabby Henderson, Muskogee; Eric Enzenhauer, Enid.
Explorers B1 Medalists — Gold: Stephanie Story, Tulsa; Silver: Macey Millar, Muldrow; Bronze: Chris Sumner, Chickasha.
Explorers B2 Medalists — Gold: Dayton Baccus, Sapulpa; Silver: Leah Sailors, Tulsa; Bronze: Angel Cozort, Vinita.
Trailblazers B1 Medalists — Gold: Julio Valdez, Oklahoma City; Silver: Elbin Carrillo, Oklahoma City; Bronze: Kolten Pennington, Ada.
Trailblazers B2 Medalists — Gold: Tyanna Culley, Coweta; Silver: Samantha Six, Disney.
