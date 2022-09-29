HASKELL — Oklahoma School for the Blind second grader Haidyn James roped a plastic calf's head and pulled while his college-age partner roped its back legs and pulled.
"That's team roping," said Connors State College freshman Trenton Gardner. "He was the header and I was the heeler."
Students from OSB and Connors — plus some Haskell FFA members — displayed all sorts of teamwork Wednesday during Western Heritage Day at Silver Spur Western Lodge. The annual visit teams OSB students with Connors or Haskell students for a day of pony rides, horseback rides, fishing, and other types of outdoor fun.
Gardner said he's taught several youngsters how to rope before working with Haidyn on Wednesday.
"He's picking it up real well, honestly," Gardner said.
"I told him if he ever wanted to go further, and start doing it off the horse, I'd help him some day."
OSB High School Principal Lynn Cragg said this is the students' first visit to the lodge since 2019, the autumn before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The kids are very excited, and the staff are excited, too," she said.
OSB Elementary Principal Shawna Coplen said 82 OSB students, plus almost as many staff members, came on Wednesday. She said the students thrive on the visits.
"A lot of our students never get an experience with a horse or get to ride on a horse or see a stagecoach or fish," Coplen said. "The activities they provide, some of our kids may never get to experience if it weren't for this. It provides a good social environment for them to talk to people they don't know, the college students they're buddied with. It helps their social skills and conversation skills."
Connors sophomore Allie Blagg from Talihina, said she had a lot of fun with her OSB buddy Shae McGuire.
"We rode a pony, we rode a wagon. We milked a goat. She milked him and fed him, too," Blagg said. "She's over here fishing now."
Shae, a third-grader, said she liked milking the goat best.
Oklahoma Quarterhorse Association Past President Sharon Breeding said OHA has hosted OSB's Western Heritage Days nearly each year since 2006.
"They're in another world for a day," Breeding said. "Each one has a person with them. It's a day of independence."
OSB seventh grader Genevieve Fitzgerald of Claremore showed a little timidity riding a pony, especially when the horse sneezed.
After a few times around the circle, Genevieve rode with more confidence.
"I just became braver," she said.
Sixth grader Braylen Fuller showed confidence while backflipping over a trampoline.
"It was just amazing," he said.
