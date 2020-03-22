School lunch pickups

MUSKOGEE PUBLIC SCHOOLS, pickup only.

Breakfast, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Muskogee High School, 3200 E. Shawnee Bypass.

• New Tech at Cherokee Elementary, 2400 Estelle Ave.

• Pershing Elementary, 301 N. 54th St.

• Irving Elementary, 100 N. J St.

FORT GIBSON

Lunch pickup, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• First Baptist Church, 304 E. Hickory St.

• High school/middle school cafeteria.

HILLDALE, drive-through pickup only.

• Hilldale Elementary School, 313 E. Peak Blvd.

• Oasis Community Church, 800 W. Peak Blvd.

• Eastside Community Church, 500 E. Peak Blvd.

• New Hope Assembly of God, 110 W. 58th St. S.

HASKELL

Grab and go meals, 9 to 10 a.m.

• Bus 2, Baptist Church in Stone Bluff.

• Bus 3, Assembly of God Church, Haskell.

• Bus 4, Taff Gazebo.

• Bus 6, Haskell Family Dollar.

• Bus 7, Bended Knee Cowboy Church. (toward Boynton)

• Bus 8, Freewill Baptist Church in Haskell.

• Bus 9, East side of Local Flavor. 

OKAY

Grab and Go Meals, 10 to 11 a.m. drive-through pickup only.

WAGONER

Starting Tuesday, 8 to 11 a.m., curbside pick up.

• Ellington Elementary,

• Teague Elementary,

• Central Elementary:

Vans deliver meals to the following locations, 8:30 to 11 a.m.

• Toppers Fire Department Parking Lot.

• Whitehorn Cove Parking Lot.

• White building, 200 feet east of Ginny's Log Cabin Grocery on 690 Road.

• Elks Lodge, 33604 Longbay Road.

