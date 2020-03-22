School lunch pickups
MUSKOGEE PUBLIC SCHOOLS, pickup only.
Breakfast, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Muskogee High School, 3200 E. Shawnee Bypass.
• New Tech at Cherokee Elementary, 2400 Estelle Ave.
• Pershing Elementary, 301 N. 54th St.
• Irving Elementary, 100 N. J St.
FORT GIBSON
Lunch pickup, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• First Baptist Church, 304 E. Hickory St.
• High school/middle school cafeteria.
HILLDALE, drive-through pickup only.
• Hilldale Elementary School, 313 E. Peak Blvd.
• Oasis Community Church, 800 W. Peak Blvd.
• Eastside Community Church, 500 E. Peak Blvd.
• New Hope Assembly of God, 110 W. 58th St. S.
HASKELL
Grab and go meals, 9 to 10 a.m.
• Bus 2, Baptist Church in Stone Bluff.
• Bus 3, Assembly of God Church, Haskell.
• Bus 4, Taff Gazebo.
• Bus 6, Haskell Family Dollar.
• Bus 7, Bended Knee Cowboy Church. (toward Boynton)
• Bus 8, Freewill Baptist Church in Haskell.
• Bus 9, East side of Local Flavor.
OKAY
Grab and Go Meals, 10 to 11 a.m. drive-through pickup only.
WAGONER
Starting Tuesday, 8 to 11 a.m., curbside pick up.
• Ellington Elementary,
• Teague Elementary,
• Central Elementary:
Vans deliver meals to the following locations, 8:30 to 11 a.m.
• Toppers Fire Department Parking Lot.
• Whitehorn Cove Parking Lot.
• White building, 200 feet east of Ginny's Log Cabin Grocery on 690 Road.
• Elks Lodge, 33604 Longbay Road.
