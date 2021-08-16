Patrolling Fort Gibson school halls fulfills a dream for School Resource Officer Hannah Jordan.
"This is something I've always been passionate about is being in the school system with the kids, being able to community police," Jordan said. "It came open, and I jumped all over it."
She said she joined Fort Gibson Police Department a little over a year ago and started her new position when school started last Thursday.
"This is my third day, so it's been a lot of learning, just walking around getting to know people, getting to know faces, getting to know the faculty and staff," she said. "I'm just trying to be visible and let people know 'I'm here to help if you guys need me.'"
Fort Gibson School Superintendent Scott Farmer said the district pays Jordan's salary when she is on school grounds, though she remains a city employee.
High School Principal Ben Pemberton said he's excited about having Jordan on campus.
"Her being a visible presence, especially during the high traffic times in the morning, afternoon and during lunch," Pemberton said.
More importantly, it builds relationships between police and students, he said.
"They see that our police officers are good mannered people, really caring individuals, and they want to help create the safest environment possible," he said. "The biggest advantage of having an SRO on campus is having those times when we need more supervision.... Just seeing her as a visible presence is a major deterrent for people to do things they shouldn't do."
Jordan said that before choosing a law enforcement career, she was "almost positive" she'd become a teacher.
"I've always been able to work well with children," she said. "That's what I did during high school was work with children, summer camps and stuff like that."
However, a few good experiences with law enforcement turned her interest toward law enforcement.
She cited a D.A.R.E (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officer she had in middle school as an example.
"That good experience showed me that this was something I could do," she said. "I really looked up to them."
Jordan said she enjoys the good community rapport she has established as a police officer.
"The more I got to see the smiles that I could put on peoples' faces and kids' faces by interacting with them while in uniform really pushed me," Jordan said. "Because I really like to see people smile."
Jordan said her job as school resource officer is to be present at each school.
"And everywhere in between, like the home sporting events," she said. "I try to make an appearance in all the schools throughout the day. Lunch periods, I try to be present. Pick up and drop off, along with some of the other officers, who will be in the school zone making sure people keep in the speed limit."
Teachers have invited her to their classrooms, she said, adding that she plans on taking Roscoe, the Police Department's basset hound, with her.
"The kids definitely loved it last year when we went," Jordan said.
Before joining Fort Gibson Police in March 2020, Jordan served three years on the Northeastern State University campus police department.
MEET OFFICER HANNAH JORDAN
AGE: 27.
HOMETOWN: Edmond.
EDUCATION: Deer Creek High School, 2012; degree in criminal justice, Northeastern State University, 2016.
PROFESSION: School Resource Officer, Fort Gibson Public Schools.
FAMILY: Husband, Brian. One daughter.
HOBBIES: Being with her daughter, hunting, camping.
