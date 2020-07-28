School supplies can be traded for ice cream, cookies

People can enjoy homemade ice cream and cookies in exchange for school supply donations this weekend.
The American Legion Auxiliary will host the Back To School supply drive from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20.
"Our schools probably need a little bit of help," said auxiliary member Barbara Chadwell. "They're struggling to determine whether they're even going to be open, a lot of them."
She said Fort Gibson is considering three options for returning to school on Aug. 13. They are virtual learning online, traditional classroom learning and Flex Labs for students with heightened health concerns.
"We're going to take school supplies, whatever they will bring," she said. "Then we're going to take cash donations. In talking to teachers, they're going to give us a list, and we'll go buy it and take it to them."
School supply lists for the Early Learning Center and Intermediate Elementary are posted on the Fort Gibson school website. Chadwell said high school and middle school students surely will need paper and pens.
"We will welcome anything for all ages," she said.
Auxiliary members will bring their ice cream freezers and make the vanilla ice cream on site, she said. "There will be sprinkles to put on it."
Chadwell, who has a baking business out of her home, said she and another auxiliary member will bake more than 400 cookies.
"Hers are going to be sugar cookies with sprinkles on them," she said. "I'm going to have graham cracker cookies. I'm going to have one called moose farts, which is delicious. They're just a little round no-bake cookie. It's got some chocolate chips in it."
She said none of the cookies will have peanut butter or nuts, out of concern for people with peanut allergies.
"We're going to do this in a safe way," she said. "In the kitchen area, we're going to have the cookies set back. We'll just take a saucer and we'll label it, so people can see it. They can tell us what kind of cookie they want. And we'll get the cookie for them. That way there's not multiple hands."
If you go
WHAT: Back to School Supply Drive ice cream and cookie feast.
WHO: American Legion Auxiliary.
WHEN: 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20, 202 S.E. Railroad St., Fort Gibson.
ADMISSION: A school supply item in exchange for homemade ice cream and cookies.
BENEFITS: Fort Gibson Schools, from prekindergarten through high school.
• School supply lists for each grade in the Early Learning Center and Intermediate Elementary can be found on the Fort Gibson Public Schools website.
For Early Learning Center, https://www.ftgibson.k12.ok.us/vnews/display.v/SEC/Early%20Learning%20Center%7CSchool%20Supplies
For Intermediate Elementary, https://www.ftgibson.k12.ok.us/vnews/display.v/SEC/Intermediate%20Elementary%7CSchool%20Supplies
