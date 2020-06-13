School systems surveys help with back-to-school plans

Patrons can help some area schools decide when and how to start classes in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Muskogee Public Schools, Wagoner Public Schools and St. Joseph Catholic School posted online surveys on Facebook seeking input on reopening, virtual education, even school lunches.
MPS Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall and Assistant Superintendent Kim Dyce put Muskogee's survey together. People have until midnight Monday to respond.
Dyce said 872 people have responded as of midday Thursday.
"The opinions have varied as one would expect," Dyce said. "We have single- and two-parent families with students who have varying needs and to know what MPS is planning for the start of the school year. Additionally, our parents whose children are immunocompromised have voiced many of their concerns which have provided us with a great amount of information to consider."
She said the district also seeks to gauge the demand for virtual learning.
Statewide school building closures last spring prompted school to rely on virtual or distance learning through the internet.
"We continue to work through how to properly address this and best accommodate our families for a successful school year," Dyce said.
MPS Marketing and Communications Director Steve Braun said officials want to know how well virtual learning worked.
"Knowing there is a possibility a second wave of COVID can come at any time, it's good to know what we did right, what we did wrong and how we can improve on those things," Braun said. He said MPS is considering a virtual education option "for families that don't feel comfortable sending their child back."
The 11 survey questions also include whether a child will ride the school bus, if the family has access to adequate internet service, how the family feels about face mask requirements or social distancing.
Dyce said MPS plans to start the 2021 school year on Aug. 12.
"There is a lot of planning going on behind the scenes regarding different scenarios," she said. "The survey data has reinforced a lot of the questions and concerns that we as administrators have brought up and discussed. Also, information from the comments section has provided additional insight into how we need to best prepare for a successful opening."
St. Joseph is still considering when to start school, Principal Joanne Myers said.
"One option would be starting in July and then be off Thanksgiving and December, then come back in January," she said. "We're also looking at starting at the regular time in August and going to distance learning after Thanksgiving."
She said distance learning worked fine when the school building was closed last spring.
"We had a few issues, and we're going to work more toward using our technology more," Myers said. "This time, we did a packet pick up and drop off. We're definitely going to use more technology."
St. Joseph has about 100 students with some coming from Fort Gibson, Okay, Wagoner and Coweta, she said.
There is no deadline for responding to the survey, Myers said. "We're going to let it run for a while and see how many we get."
Wagoner's seven survey questions include whether parents expect school staff or students to wear face masks, how comfortable parents feel with different school formats and whether the family has internet connectivity.
Wagoner School Superintendent Randy Harris said the district also wants to know how many parents feel uncomfortable sending their students back to school this fall.
Deadline for the survey is early Monday.
Wagoner is considering a "hybrid" idea in which half the students would go to school onsite two days a week and online the other two days. The other half would switch days with the original half, he said.
Wagoner schools has a four-day school week.
"We feel its important to take what they have to say into consideration," Harris said. "Any concerns they have, we'll be able to address them when we roll out our plan."
Wagoner's school year begins Aug. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.