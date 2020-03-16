Area schools will postpone classes and other school activities until April 6, in response to orders by the Oklahoma Board of Education in responding to COVID-19.
"That's a three-week time frame," Muskogee Public Schools Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said at an emergency Muskogee School Board meeting Monday.
All MPS activities, including a scheduled March 28 "walk-through" of the Alice Robertson Junior High building, have been canceled or postponed.
Mendenhall said that until April 6, the district will operate with a minimal on-site staff. They include the district leadership team, campus police, mechanics and child nutrition staff at four sites.
Staff operating online include school principals, finance, technology, payroll and program directors for athletics, fine arts and other activities.
Mendenhall said that starting next Monday, school breakfasts and lunches will be served on a "grab-and-go" basis at four schools: Muskogee High School, Cherokee Elementary, Pershing Elementary and Irving Elementary. There will be no eating on site.
Mendenhall said staff pay will remain the same throughout the closure.
In a letter to parents, Hilldale Superintendent Erik Puckett said activities postponed until April 6 include include games and athletic practices, booster club or Parent Teacher Organization meetings, or events for students on or off campus.
Puckett said the district will work to provide lunch at different locations after March 23. He said schools sent packets home with students and set up virtual assignments for students in grades four through 12.
Fort Gibson school officials are working out details for meal access and supplemental off-site learning, Superintendent Scott Farmer said. He said off-site learning will be optional, not mandatory.
In a letter to parents, Warner Superintendent David Vinson praised the state decision to suspend school until April 6.
Oklahoma School for the Blind also will be closed, said Jody Harlan, communications director for Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.
Parents at Muskogee Public Library on Monday expressed support and concern about the extended closure.
Ally Carlson, who teaches at Fort Gibson, said calling off school until April 6 is a good idea.
"We have to stop it (COVID-19) before it spreads," Carlson said."We've got lots of games to play, books to read."
Carlson brought her children and their friends to the library. Their arms were loaded with books and board games.
Anne Kay, a stay-at-home mother, said she has two children in school and two at home. She said she is not concerned about the extended time away from school.
She said she is worried about how COVID-19 is affecting plans for her extended family, who had planned to visit.
Kevin Davis, who has two children in school, said he guesses the school closure is a good idea "to minimize the spread."
He said he was concerned about how the closure would affect families where both parents work.
Muskogee Public Library Branch Manager Jessica Conley said libraries in other parts of the United States report that "books are flying off the shelves," as people prepare to stay home.
The library also closed at the end of the day and will remain that way indefinitely.
Three area day care centers said they planned to remain open.
Oak Tree Academy owner Deborah Martin said the center got an email from the Department of Human Services on Monday to stay open.
"We are a service to the community," Martin said. "We’re not going to close unless we have one person who shows up. We have a lot of people who work at the hospital or the VA. We have lot of medical people, and we’re staying open for them."
Little Sprouts owner Christina Kamp said she's trying to keep her home day care center open.
"We’re going to continue to sanitize, do good handwashing," she said "We want to make sure that parents don’t bring their kids here if they have a cough or a low grade fever. We don’t want it to spread to families.”
Krystia Olsen, who owns Tiny Tots in Fort Gibson, said the center sent a note home to parents advising them to keep their child at home if a family member had gone out of the country, or if a child is not feeling well.
Reporter Kenton Brooks contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.