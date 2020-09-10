Schools continue to provide meals to students

Michael Luper arrived at Irving Elementary shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to get hot lunches for his two children, who were studying online at home.
"They're used to having lunch at this time," Luper said as he packed the sack lunches in an insulated bag. "It keeps them school-focused."
Muskogee Public Schools parents and students are picking up a new routine as they pick up school lunches this week. MPS provides sack breakfasts and lunches to students from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on virtual learning days. Students participating in MPS E-learning also can get free lunches during those times.
Students are learning virtually at home through Friday. It is the first series of several virtual learning days MPS scattered through the 2021 school year as part of the district's COVID-19 precautions.
"Muskogee Public Schools' Child Nutrition Department is committed to feeding our students throughout the school year whether they are attending school or are an enrolled virtual student," said MPS Child Nutrition Director Kim Hall.
Hall said MPS served 10 meals to E-Learning students on Sept. 2, and 12 meals on Sept. 3 and 4. She said 39 meals were served to E-Learning and virtual learning students on Wednesday.
Only students enrolled in MPS are allowed to receive meals, which include lunch and breakfast. Some elementary schools will offer fresh fruits or vegetables, Hall said.
Parents are to order their lunch by calling the school cafeteria by 9 a.m. that day, Hall said. Students or parents pick up the meals curbside at the school.
Students are encouraged to pick up meals at the school where they are enrolled, Hall said.
Due to menu serving guidelines, high school student meals are only available at Muskogee High School or Rougher Alternative Academy.
Hall said parents with children at multiple schools — for example, Pershing Elementary, Sixth Grade Academy and Muskogee High School — could call Rougher Alternative Academy by 9 a.m. and pick up their meals there.
RAA, 600 Altamont St., is a central location, said Irving Elementary Kitchen Manager Stephanie Lane.
Five people picked up meals Wednesday at Irving, Lane said.
"I wish more would participate," she said, adding that the lunches are hot meals.
Wednesday's lunch included chicken sticks, a biscuit, mashed potatoes and gravy, celery sticks with peanut butter, a brownie and a whole orange, she said. Wednesday's breakfast included cereal.
"Tomorrow is lasagna," Lane said on Wednesday.
Hall said the student must be in the car when the meal is picked up.
"Or the parent may give the students' name and student ID number to the CNS employee at the time of pickup," Hall said. "A roster will be used to verify the student is enrolled in Muskogee Public Schools."
