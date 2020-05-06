Haskell High School's valedictorians and salutatorian will not speak at Friday's commencement.
Instead, they are recording their speeches for a video to be given to each Haskell graduate after Friday's parade and diploma presentation.
"It is not our traditional graduation, but I'm just glad to be able to give our students something they can remember," said Assistant High School Principal Lakisha Blandon. "I'm just excited we could get together as a team and find a way to honor our students, and they can receive their diplomas in front of their classmates and be together that one last time."
COVID-19 distance guidelines are prompting high schools to plan unique commencements this year. Others are delaying ceremonies.
Haskell School Superintendent Rusty Harris said festivities include a parade along Main Street at 6:30 p.m. Each senior will ride in a vehicle with their parents and family members.
"Patrons will line both sides of the street, with flashing lights, with horns honking," Harris said.
Each senior will walk across a stage set up in the Haskell football stadium parking lot to get the diploma. Later, they will receive a video of the parade, ceremony and the recorded speeches, he said.
Harris said Haskell's 58 seniors are handling the changes "with grace much beyond their years."
"One thing that was weighing heavy on my heart was that a majority of these students were born during 9/11, and they will graduate during COVID-19," Harris said. "It is a resilient group of young people, and I'm incredibly proud of them. I am proud of the way they have handled this, the courage they have handled this with. And major kudos to their parents."
Warner plans an outdoor graduation for its 33 seniors at 8 p.m. May 15. Warner High Principal Brian Hummingbird said seniors' families will sit in a 10-yard by 10-yard assigned space in the football field. Each senior will get to bring up to 10 guests, he said.
"Our idea is to have the families separated at a 6-foot distance," Hummingbird said.
Seniors will walk around the group and across an extra large stage.
"This is a big, big time for the students and for the families," he said. "We wanted to make it as special as we could and stay within the parameters of the social distancing."
Hilldale's commencement will be 8 p.m. July 3 at the football stadium.
Hilldale Superintendent Erik Puckett said this is the first time to his knowledge Hilldale has had an outdoor commencement.
Puckett said he does not know yet what distancing guidelines will be in place for the ceremony.
"That's the beauty of having it outside, we can separate the folks, spread people out," he said.
Scheduled High School Graduations
• HASKELL: Parade along Main Street, 6:30 p.m. Friday; diploma presentation 7 p.m. Friday, High school parking lot.
• WARNER: Commencement 8 p.m. Friday, Warner football stadium.
• EUFAULA: Commencement parade, 6 p.m. May 15; tentative graduation, June 27, Paul Bell Stadium.
• CHECOTAH: Senior Parade, 3 p.m. May 15; Commencement, 7 p.m. June 19, Ogle Field.
• WAGONER: Drive-thru graduation and diploma ceremony, 10 a.m. May 16. A traditional ceremony will be announced later.
• FORT GIBSON: Tentative graduation date, June 19, football stadium.
• HILLDALE: Commencement, 8 p.m. July 3, football field.
• OKAY: Commencement, 7 p.m. July 24.
• MUSKOGEE: Tentative commencement date, 7 p.m. July 24, Muskogee Civic Center.
• NO DATE SET: Oktaha, Porter, Braggs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.