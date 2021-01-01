Schools prepare to reopen

For the first time since mid-November, Muskogee Public Schools educators will welcome students back into school buildings on Monday — as long as those students are healthy.
"The thing that will really help Muskogee Public Schools the most is that if your child doesn't feel well, please keep them home," said MPS Chief Administrative Officer Lance Crawley.
MPS students went to virtual learning Nov. 11, due to a high number of students testing positive for COVID-19, and even more students being quarantined. The district delayed reopening until Dec. 11, then until after Christmas break.
Crawley said students coming to school sick was one reason why the district moved to virtual learning.
"What we were seeing when we had to let out early was parents meaning well, kids meaning well, but kids coming to school not feeling well," Crawley said. "They go get tested that evening and, lo and behold, they were positive. We were having to send home another 100 kids because a student came to school not feeling well. So, we really got to send out that message. If your child doesn't feel well, you got to keep them home."
For second semester, MPS also cut its quarantine time from 14 to 10 days after someone comes into contact with a person testing positive for COVID-19, Crawley said.
According to the CDC website, a quarantine in certain locations can end after 10 days without testing and if no symptoms have been reported after daily monitoring. The CDC website said that, in certain locations, someone can end the quarantine on day 7 if they receive a negative COVID result when tested on day 5 or later. The CDC website said a 14-day quarantine is still recommended.
MPS students are not released early from quarantine without written permission from MPS administrators.
MPS Chief Operating and Technology Officer Eric Wells said custodians worked through the shut-down to clean and sanitize the schools.
"Before we let everyone go for holiday break we had everyone sanitize and clean surfaces — desks, door handles," Wells said. "We are using all our new sanitation and backpack sprayers. We have new battery-powered sprayers at school sites, as well as at the bus barn. After bus routes, the bus crew sprays buses down, as well."
Wells said he and his team did a full audit of school buildings and buses "to make sure everything looks good and that everything has been cleaned."
School buildings also will be well ventilated when they reopen, Wells said.
"We also are going to move as much air as we can," he said. "Air circulation has been proven to kind of help."
Circulating fresh air is more challenging in winter than during warmer weather, he said.
"We are going to try to use a mixture of our boilers and heaters to get as much fresh air as we can in the building to circulate air," he said, adding that school buildings are ventilated enough to pull air in."
Wells said second semester will begin with 43 more students choosing to attend school onsite instead of full-time online through the MPS E-Learning second semester.
At the start of first semester, 1,587 students chose E-Learning while 4,000 chose to go "brick and mortar."
For second semester, 153 students opted to go from E-Learning back to brick and mortar; 110 students opted to move from brick and mortar to E-Learning, Wells said.
"Honestly, we expected more people to come back to the school buildings," Wells said. "But it looks like the E-learning option is very popular and is here to stay."
