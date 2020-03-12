Schools take action against COVID-19

Hyper-vigilance has become a key word for area schools guarding against COVID-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus.
Muskogee Public Schools, Haskell Public Schools and Bacone College called off classes on campus for Friday.
Dr. Jarod Mendenhall, MPS Superintendent, said the day off will give custodians "an extra day to thoroughly clean and disinfect our facilities."
MPS students were sent home with laptops and five days of homework on Thursday.
Mendenhall said he has asked that all activities beginning Friday be canceled until further notice.
"This includes athletics, fine arts and school-sanctioned events," he said, adding that facilities will not be available to the public during spring break, which runs Monday through March 20.
Mendenhall said there has not been any case of coronavirus or any confirmation of anyone quarantined in Muskogee.
"We will take the time during spring break to thoroughly clean and disinfect all school sites and school buses across our district," Mendenhall said.
Muskogee Public Schools custodians are keeping spaces extra sterile, said MPS Chief Operations Officer Lance Crawley.
"We're focusing more on high-touch hand areas, more focused on making sure hand sanitizers and bathroom soaps are filled," Crawley said. "In the classroom level, I know our teachers are hyper-vigilant about all those recommendations from the CDC: Cutting down on hugging, washing hands for prolonged periods of time, cleaning desks, staying home when kids have fevers."
Crawley said vigilance also means avoiding close contact.
"It's called social distancing, the recommendations you're seeing from various health organizations," he said.
Bacone College will begin online-only courses on Friday and will resume regular campus classes on March 30, said Bacone President Ferlin Clark.
"We have not canceled any activities at the moment. We will assess daily to determine if that will need to change," Clark said. "We have been using campus email to keep our students informed. We have also held an information session for students with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Health Department. We have also provided information linked to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) on our website, that we update as needed."
Hyper-vigilance also means keeping up with latest information about the virus, especially from sources such as the CDC, Oklahoma Health Department and Oklahoma Department of Education.
"It's developing every hour, on the hour," said Fort Gibson School Superintendent Scott Farmer. "We are making sure we are exercising as much caution as possible."
Farmer said the district is following the guidance of local health officials, as well as the CDC.
The district is taking precautions beyond what it would take for a common flu, he said.
"Typically, with the flu, you don't have extra considerations on out-of-state travel," he said. "We are scrutinizing every move we make, where we're sending kids, whether it's OYE (Oklahoma Youth Expo) or elsewhere, where we eat, where we stay, what we do. Extra precautions are being taken."
Farmer said school officials are meeting with booster clubs about athletic or organization out-of-state travel.
On Thursday, Warner Public Schools canceled all extracurricular activities, including athletics, through spring break. Checotah Public Schools canceled all out-of-state school travel. Checotah's track team will not compete Friday in Glenpool.
Area schools, including Hilldale, Oktaha and Checotah, post social media updates containing information from the state health and education departments, as well as the CDC.
Connors State College released a social media notice advising residential students to take any course materials and devices with them as they leave for spring break, "in the event that face-to-face instruction moves to a distance education format."
"Resources will be made available to students and faculty should we suspend in-person instruction," according to the notice.
