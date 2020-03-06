Porter Elementary School will hold a visual, hearing and developmental screening for all children ages 3-5 between 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday. Call the elementary office at (918) 483-5231, to make your appointment, to avoid long lines.
Parents should bring the children to the elementary office at their appointment time.
Children, who will be age 4 by Sept. 1, will be pre-enrolled for the fall pre-kindergarten program. Children will be age 5 by Sept. 1, will be pre-enrolled in kindergarten. Children who will be 3 during the 2020-2021 school year will be enrolled in the CARD Head Start program held at the elementary school.
A birth certificate and immunization record is required for pre-enrollment. A CDIB cared is required for children of Native American descent.
For information about the pre-kindergarten and kindergarten screening program: Porter Elementary School, (918) 483-5231.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.