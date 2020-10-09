Seminary Hall restoration enters final phase

Final work on the Northeastern State University’s Seminary Hall restoration project is hard to miss with fencing around the historic building and construction crews hard at work.
This eagerly anticipated chapter is part of a longstanding partnership between NSU and the Cherokee Nation, who donated $4 million to ensure the iconic symbol of education will be preserved and celebrated for generations to come.
“When our Cherokee leaders were first removed to this part of the country, they made a moral decision to invest in the future of our people through education,” former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker said. “Despite the trauma of removal and starting over, the tribe allocated half of its overall budget to erect the seminary school and fund its mission. And now, with this gift, we honor our Cherokee ancestors by making an investment for the generations to follow.”
Seminary Hall has long been a center for education — from its earliest days as the Cherokee National Female Seminary in 1851 to its present-day status as the oldest structure on the Northeastern State University Tahlequah campus.
“The restoration of Seminary Hall ensures that students can appreciate it as a symbol of courage, hope and determination for the next 130 years and beyond,” NSU President Steve Turner said. “Our thanks again to former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker and the Cherokee people for their generosity and continued commitment to higher education.”
The partnership between the Cherokee Nation and NSU continues to provide opportunities for generations to gather and exchange knowledge.
“Seminary Hall opened on May 7, 1889, and has since stood for education and prosperity. Today, it continues to represent the commitment of the Cherokee Nation and its citizens have for education and growth. The knowledge shared and relationships forged by gathering in Seminary Hall over the last 130 years must continue for generations,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “The Cherokee Nation is proud to ensure, along with NSU, that our children will get to continue the legacy of education and do so in a building that will be restored to its original form.”
The initial phase of the restoration project consisted of investigating the extent of damage throughout the years and determining the repairs needed to restore its historical accuracy.
“Restoring a 130-year-old historic heritage building is challenging and rewarding,” said Jon Asbill, assistant vice president of facilities management and new construction. “It takes research and extreme attention to detail. The wood and brick materials required to restore the building must be sourced from salvaged materials from the correct time period. Building details must be meticulously designed and constructed to match the methods used in the 1880s.”
The final phase is comprised of exterior work — repairing the roofline and clock tower, installing new windows, rebuilding brick to its original state and correcting the dormers. In addition to the restoration, the third floor will be modified to provide a museum space as part of the agreement with the Cherokee Nation.
The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.
