Send us your letters to Santa

Hey kids!
Muskogee Phoenix wants to help Santa Claus know what to give good children this Christmas. So, we're letting you send letters directly to us, and we will make sure Santa sees them.
Just send your letters to santa@muskogeephoenix.com or mail to 214 Wall St., Muskogee OK 74402 and they could get in the paper or online at just the right time.
We can't promise that you'll actually get your pony or the "official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time,” but keep watching for your letter.
Deadline is Dec. 18.
