Seniors' accomplishments outweigh challenges

FORT GIBSON — Fort Gibson High School seniors seemed to savor the cheers, applause and occasional horns they heard during Friday night's graduation ceremony.
For them, it seemed a welcome change, considering the past four years of floods, snow and COVID-19.
However, Fort Gibson Superintendent Scott Farmer chose not to focus on past hardships when he addressed the seniors.
"Life's going to be full of those challenges," he said. "Instead, I say look back at what you accomplished in spite of those challenges. Why? Because that's what Tigers do."
The Class of 2021 racked up a massive list of accomplishments, he said.
"Consistently high test scores throughout the duration of the year, a record number of students participating in advanced course work, a state runner-up girls basketball team, 11 athletic All-Staters, eight state FFA winners and an ag program that is rivaled by none, a state runner-up robotics program," he said.
Many seniors wore such accomplishments on their graduation gown — stoles for Red and White Scholars; cords for Advanced Placement, FCCLA, student council, FIRST Robotics, FFA, student council; medals for academic, athletic and musical achievements.
Class secretary Jakob West-Coy said his regalia included a sash for enlisting in the U.S. Army, two medals for State Champion marching band and State Runner-up marching band and two academic medals. He also ran track and participated in marching band.
"Between sports and band and all my AP and honors classes, I worked really hard to get here," he said. "It was a lot of studying and a lot of practicing."
While many seniors had been classmates since prekindergarten, some established friendships just this year. After signing Christian Wood's yearbook, Kaitlyn Gifford said she had only known him for about a year. The two said they got to know each other during this year's school musical "Les Miserables."
"Even with all the (COVID-19) restrictions, being able to bond with everybody and seeing how talented everyone was magical to watch," Gifford said. "Christian was so good, on and off stage."
Wood said bonding together was something he needed.
He said times spent together and working with classmates will be what he expects to miss most after graduating.
Gifford said she also will miss the teachers.
"The teachers here at Fort Gibson are fantastic," she said. "They just have so much care for their students that I haven't seen in a while."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.