SEOSU sets summer commencement

DURANT – Summer Commencement exercises are scheduled for July 29-30 at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant.
Two ceremonies will be held, both in Bloomer Sullivan Arena. At 6 p.m. Friday, master’s degrees will be awarded; at 9 a.m. Saturday, bachelor’s degrees will be conferred.
Listed below are the Muskogee-area candidates for graduation, listed by permanent hometown:
• Muskogee: Christopher Ray Haile.
• Eufaula: Julie W Gatlin.
• Hulbert: Wyatt McClain Rogers.
• Keota: Britney J. Parvin.
• Stigler: Shawna Wyneen Smith.
• Tahlequah: Jennifer Lynn Pigeon; Candice Jefferson.
• Vian: Micah Lovejoy.
