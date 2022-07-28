SEOSU sets summer commencement

DURANT – Summer Commencement exercises are scheduled for July 29-30 at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant.

Two ceremonies will be held, both in Bloomer Sullivan Arena. At 6 p.m. Friday, master’s degrees will be awarded; at 9 a.m. Saturday, bachelor’s degrees will be conferred.

Listed below are the Muskogee-area candidates for graduation, listed by permanent hometown:

• Muskogee: Christopher Ray Haile.

• Eufaula: Julie W Gatlin.

• Hulbert: Wyatt McClain Rogers.

• Keota: Britney J. Parvin.

• Stigler: Shawna Wyneen Smith.

• Tahlequah: Jennifer Lynn Pigeon; Candice Jefferson.

• Vian: Micah Lovejoy.

