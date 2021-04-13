Sequoyah grad receives scholarship

Sequoyah High School graduate Katelyn Morton received a $2,500 award in honor of Native conductor Timothy Long.
"It's an incredible honor to be selected for this scholarship," Morton said. "And I am so incredibly grateful to be able to represent my tribe and preserve my culture by doing what I love."
Morton carries a a double major in vocal performance and musical theater at Oklahoma City University, where she is a junior. She said her hometown is Tahlequah.
Timothy Long, a graduate of OCU, is of Muscogee (Creek) and Choctaw descent. He is music director of opera at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York.
This is the third annual Timothy Long Award, which is given to outstanding Cherokee students of mezzo-soprano Barbara McAlister. Recipients are chosen by McAlister and by arts benefactor Randy Plimpton.
