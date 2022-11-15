Sequoyah Institute Performing Art Series features Go for Baroque

The Northeastern State University’s Sequoyah Institute Performing Art Series will continue performances from Go for Baroque at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in the NSU Jazz Lab.
The Go for Baroque ensemble utilizes the traditional instrumentation of violin, cello, harpsichord and trumpet, and also includes the sounds of flugelhorn and guitar to entertain the audience. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 60 years and older, $16 for NSU employees and alumni, $12 for youth (17 and under) and free for NSU students.
Performers include violinist Densi Rushing who began playing the violin at age 7 in her hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico. She attained degrees in both music performance and music education. She performs with Go for Baroque, the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, Lawton Philharmonic, Lyric Theatre OKC Orchestra and Broadway tour shows.
Performing alongside Rushing is cellist Jim Shelley. He has performed with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic for more than 25 years and regularly performs with Go for Baroque. He holds a bachelor’s degree in music performance and a master’s degree in music education from the University of Central Oklahoma where he was named “Outstanding Student” both as an undergraduate and graduate musician.
Peggy Payne, harpsichordist and manager for the Go for Baroque ensemble, will also perform. She is a pianist with the New American Ragtime Ensemble under the Herbert Barrett Management in New York. She was principal keyboard with the Oklahoma Symphony and now holds that position with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic. As a native Oklahoman, Payne holds a master’s degree in piano performance from Oklahoma City University, where she studied with Robert Laughlin.
Information: goriverhawkstickets.com or call (918) 444-4500.
