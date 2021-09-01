Jadrea S. Shrum of of Porum graduated Magna Cum Laude from Wichita State University and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in political science.
Nearly 2,175 degrees and certificates were awarded to more than 2,000 students at Wichita State University in spring 2021.
Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.
In spring 2021, 121 students graduated summa cum laude, 414 graduated magna cum laude, and 352 graduated cum laude.
Shrum also was named to the Dean's Honor Roll for Spring 2021. To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
