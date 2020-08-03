Sidewalk to improve quality of life for residents

Audrey Holybee and her family already are taking advantage of the new sidewalk along Willey Street.
The sidewalk extends from Poplar Street to the Fort Gibson High School baseball field and crosses by the Holybee house.
Workers recently finished the half-mile project, which is ready for a final city inspection, said City Administrator Brian DeShazo.
“I love it,” Holybee said. “Me and my kids take evening strolls on the sidewalks.”
Daughter Presley Holybee said they usually walk all the way to the end of the sidewalk and back.
DeShazo said the sidewalk goes to the entrance of the baseball field and eventually will tie into a proposed Learning Trail, which is to go around the school’s baseball and soccer fields.
He said town officials have drawn up preliminary plans for the Learning Trail and hope to put the project up for bids soon.
DeShazo said the asphalt trail would be 10 feet wide, “so it’s lined up for bicycles, strollers, where people can pass each other really easily.”
He said the project could cost about $358,000 and is funded by an 80-20 federal matching grant through Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.
The $220,000 sidewalk was funded by a Safe Routes to School grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The sidewalk and Learning Trail is part of a master plan trustees approved in 2017 for 17.4 miles of trails and sidewalks through town.
“The idea, too, is to eventually have some of these trails go throughout the town,” DeShazo said. “We can have a virtual historical tour. We can have it going by the Fort and going by some of the historical sites around town, have some signage and things to explain what it is.”
