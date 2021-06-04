Cameron University Department of Communication, English and Foreign Languages welcomed Madeline Cox, of Muskogee, to the Beta Omicron chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the international English honor society.
Sigma Tau Delta, International English Honor Society, was founded in 1924 at Dakota Wesleyan University. The society strives to confer distinction for high achievement in English language and literature in undergraduate, graduate, and professional studies.
