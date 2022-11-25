After years of studying, networking and preparing to get into the U.S. Naval Academy, 2021 Muskogee High School graduate Blake Simmons said he found himself in a new world once he got in.
"We're never in the land of 'done,'" Simmons said. "You finish one obstacle and move right to the next one. You're moving at a fast pace all year long."
Simmons is in his second year at the academy. He said qualifying for the academy capped years of effort.
"My dad was in the Navy," he said. "Both my grandpas were in the Army. My great-grandpas served. There was a long history of people in my family serving."
He said he wanted to serve, as well.
"I knew I wanted to go to college, and I always wanted to serve and this is the best of both worlds," he said. "I'm getting a great education, I'm on a commission as an officer in the Navy."
Part of the work involved securing important nominations.
"It took a lot of talking with other people, making sure you're on the right track," Simmons said, adding that he interviewed several times with District 2 Congressman Markwayne Mullin's office and with Sen. James Lankford.
He said he wrote several essays and took the SAT exam eight or nine times.
"I wanted to make sure I had the best score I could going in," he said. "I worked really hard to prove myself, which made me a harder worker."
High school leadership positions also helped. Simmons was 2021 senior class president and graduated cum laude. He also was active in the MHS Air Force JROTC, cross country team and was a National History Day State Qualifier. During the spring of his junior year, he was a U.S. Senate page.
Simmons said that, while others have compared academy life to a marathon, he compares it to a sprint.
"You're very fast-paced moving," he said. "You can't have a bad day, you stay on top of things, make sure you do the little things right."
Those little things even include making the bed perfectly.
"There's something called a blue magnet, which is our comforter, and we have to fold it with hospital corners, make sure it's tight, the pillow has to be tight," he said. "It's sometimes difficult because you're in a rush to get to class. But it's always nice to be able to come back at the end of the day and have a nicely made rack."
Days begin at 6:30 a.m., or 5 a.m. when he works out with first year "plebes" he said. Then comes formation, breakfast and a full day of classes, sports, then dinner.
He said such discipline has made him more professional.
"I've just become part of a cohesive unit in the military," he said. "It's not just about me anymore, it's about everybody I serve with."
The academy also has opened opportunities. Simmons said he went to San Diego where he went underwater in a ballistic submarine last summer. He flew planes with Top Gun pilots and spent time with Marines at Camp Pendleton. He also participated in Sea Trials, 14 hours of rigorous physical and mental challenges at the end of the plebe (freshman) year.
Simmons said his biggest reward has been meeting people from so many different places, including Guam and Tunisia.
He said he would be the first in his family to serve as an officer.
After graduation, Simmons plans to continue with the Navy, working in aviation or submarines.
He is participating in a program to help promote the Academy and help people prepare.
Simmons listed steps people can take to help them qualify for the academy.
"Make sure you're on track to get your nominations. There are a lot of different applications and processes you have to go through," he said. "Staying on top of academics is one of the most important things going in."
People also must stay in shape physically and academically.
"Make yourself competitive, he said. "They want people who are leaders who volunteer in their community."
