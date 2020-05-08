Six Muskogee students among winners of Oklahoma National History Day

Four Muskogee High School students and two Sadler Arts Academy students were among the winners of the virtual 2020 Oklahoma National History Day, announced by the Oklahoma Historical Society during a live video announcement on Facebook.
MHS students Annalea Miller and McKenzie Brown advance to the Virtual Nationals competition. Miller’s documentary “Wilma Mankiller: Persevere Undaunted” earned first place in the Senior Division Individual Documentary and earned the “Best Use of Family History Prize” among the special awards. Brown’s performance "Maya Angelou: Poet, Performer and Activist” was named second place in the Individual Performance in the Senior Division.
Catori Roberts of MHS placed third in the individual documentary category with her project "Controversial Contraception: The Pill that Broke Women's Roles and Drove Women's Liberation.” Annebelle Czaruk’s project "Breaking Down the Whale Bone Barrier" placed third in the Individual Exhibit in the Senior Division.
In the Junior Division, Sadler students Jacie Cumbey and Addison Plunkett qualified to compete in the “Virtual” National History Day competition. Cumbey earned first place for her individual exhibit “Uncaged.” Plunkett’s “Wangari’s Many Firsts” individual performance earned second place.
“Students choose historical topics related to a theme and conduct extensive primary and secondary research through libraries, archives, museums, and historic sites, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society website. "After analyzing and interpreting their sources, students draw conclusions about their topics’ significance in history before presenting their work in original papers, exhibits, performances, websites, and documentaries. The student projects are entered into competitions in the spring at regional, state, and national contests where they are evaluated by professional historians and educators. Each May students from across Oklahoma compete in the state finals. The program culminates in the National History Day Contest each June held at the University of Maryland at College Park.”
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students submitted projects online for a virtual competition. Those advancing to Nationals will submit their projects virtually this June.
