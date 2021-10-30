Slice of Life: 'Addams Family' visits Pershing Elementary 10.30.21

Addams Family members visiting Pershing Elementary were, from left  — Cousin Itt (Shannon Barnes), Wednesday Addams (Tiffany McCoin), Morticia (Lisa Rogers), Gomez Addams (Preston Morse) and Grandmama (Stacy Miller).

 SHANNON BARNES/Submitted

Things got "creepy and kooky" Friday when members of the Addams Family came to Pershing Elementary School. Not to worry, though. They were Pershing staff members. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you