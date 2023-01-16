SNHU announces Fall 2022 President's List

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2022 President's List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

• Michell Stevens of Muskogee. 

• Aakash Thapa of Muskogee. 

• Joshua Minnick of Muskogee.

• Amanda Smith of Wagoner. 

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.  Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

