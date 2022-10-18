Laughter erupted through the St. Joseph Catholic School gym when students saw a Chinese silky chicken Tuesday morning.
"Is it different from other chickens?" one student asked.
"Just look at it. It's got feathers that look like fur," said James Pina of Fragile Planet Wildlife Park. "They come from China, and that's probably one of the reasons why these chickens are so fluffy is because it's cold."
The chicken, named Toast, was among five animals from the Texas-based wildlife park brought to the school Tuesday morning.
"We're up here traveling around to different schools, showing you these animals and trying to get you guys to learn about conservation," Pina said. "We're trying to conserve our climate and trying to conserve these animals, as well."
The visiting menagerie also included two Quaker parrots, a red-footed tortoise and a bearded dragon.
Animal Educator Margo Light brought each animal around to let students get a closer look and gently touch while Pina discussed specie characteristics.
The Quaker parrots, Kiwi and Pikachu, cannot fly into the rafters because they had their wings clipped, Pina said.
"When we clip their wings, it's not as bad as it sounds, it's like cutting fingernails," he said. "They actually do grow back. They won't be able to fly around. They will be able to flutter."
When the 4-month-old birds started chirping, Pina said they cannot talk yet. He said the birds are just now eating seeds.
Children also laughed when they saw Franklin, the red-footed tortoise.
Pina said not all turtles are considered tortoises, but all tortoises are considered turtles.
"A turtle is mostly aquatic. A turtle can swim, they can move in the water and hold their breath for a very long time, he said. "The tortoises live on land, and they're not really equipped for water."
Franklin can live up to 50 or 60 years old, while big tortoises on the Galapagos Islands can live to be 100, he said.
Students laughed at the bearded dragon, but settled down when the reptile was brought around.
Bearded dragons are popular reptile pets and can live to be 20-30 years old, Pina said.
"He has long claws at the end of their feet," he said. "They can climb trees. They can run faster than 5 miles per hour if you let them."
