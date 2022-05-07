St. Paul's children's and youth ministry director anxious to get started

After five years of working with 2- and 3-year-olds, Barbara Kent has moved on to older youngsters and youth.
Kent is the new children's and youth ministry director at St. Paul United Methodist Church. She previously was a teacher's assistant at the church's Learning Tree Preschool.
"I just have such a desire and passion to bring the children back to the church," Kent said. "After the pandemic, we kind of lost a lot of our littles. It's just been a passion and desire of mine to see that return."
In a church Facebook post, St. Paul pastor, the Rev. Emery Mason, said Kent's "passion for making a difference in lives of children, youth, and families is impressive and contagious."
Learning Tree director Margaret Wagner said Kent's best quality is "her ability to connect with kids."
"The youth are going to be thrilled," Wagner said.
Kent said she will work at Learning Tree until the 2022 term ends May 13. She said she will work with school-age children, as well as teens, in her new position.
"It's a challenge for me and a learning curve," Kent said. "I'm super excited because of all the things you can do with them. There's a lot of things you can do with the youth. They can go on camps. They can go on mission trips, and the work camps. I'm excited about that with the older kids."
Kent said she especially wants to rebuild programs affected by COVID-19 shut-downs.
"During the pandemic, they kind of just got lost," she said. "We shut down and (former children's director) Susan Thompson had retired. And there wasn't a person who was actively seeking those kids during the pandemic. My biggest goal is to get those kids and bring them back in."
She said she and others are working on a mail drive "to get the word out that we're here and we want you back."
Other plans include small events, such as a Sunday Fun Day.
"We have them when they're here for church, then we have lunch, then we either do a movie or maybe a gym day and do things to socialize with them," Kent said, adding that she wants do drawings from the neighborhood around the church.
Kent said Mason began working to restart the youth program several months ago.
"They've been actively been having youth on Wednesday nights," she said. "They've kind of built that back up and brought those kids back in."
She said her vision for the youth involves growth and retention.
"I'd like to see us not only have them through youth, but when they graduate, to have them continue on," she said. "One of my biggest things with youth is service. I want them to become a part of St. Paul, not just go to St. Paul. I want them to have ownership and take part in the things we do so they're connected here."
She said her two teenage children have been involved with St. Paul's youth program.
"That helped me in my decision to go along with the youth, as well," she said.
Before working at St. Paul, Kent worked with the nursery program and Celebrate Recovery program at New Hope Assembly of God.
Meet Barbara Kent
AGE: 56.
HOMETOWN: Anchorage, Alaska.
EDUCATION: Palo Duro High School, Amarillo, Texas.
FAMILY: Daughter, Julia; son, Jacob.
HOBBIES: "I enjoy just spending time with my kids. We go on short little adventures. We like to watch movies together."
