State college savings plan offers one-time $50 match

Oklahomans can take advantage of a new offer from the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan (OCSP).
Beginning May 26, OCSP will offer a $50 match to encourage families to start saving for college. Though this year includes more uncertainty than ever, OCSP’s focus remains unchanged: To help families through the current environment and on to a bright future, and 529 Day is a great time to prioritize education.
New accounts opened between May 26 and May 31 with as little as $50 will receive a $50 bonus contribution after setting up a recurring contribution of $25 or more for six consecutive months. Oklahomans can visit ok4saving.org/529day for terms and conditions.
The incentive is part of National 529 Day.
“National 529 Day draws awareness to a tax-advantaged way of putting aside money for future education expenses to help ease the burden of student loans,” said State Treasurer Randy McDaniel, board chair for OCSP. “During these times, opening an OCSP account and continuing to make contributions is key to your child’s educational future. The 529 Day offer is another demonstration of our commitment to your loved one’s success.”
McDaniel said creating an OCSP account is easy and convenient
For information or to open an account: www.ok4saving.org or call (877) 654-7284.
Funding for OCSP prizes comes from the marketing budget of the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan. No state funds are used.
