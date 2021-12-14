State Regents honor Pemberton

Sen. Dewayne Pemberton was recognized with the Distinguished Service Award for Higher Education during a recent meeting of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. He was honored for his support of higher education in his role as chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Education; vice chair of the Senate Education Committee; and as a member of the Agriculture and Wildlife, Appropriations, Veterans and Military Affairs committees and the General Conference Committee on Appropriations.
“As an author of HB 1821, Sen. Pemberton worked to ensure that our institutions have the flexibility to award Tuition Aid Grants to students based on key factors, including enrollment status, unmet financial need, and degree demand,” said Chancellor Allison D. Garrett. “Since his election to the state Senate in 2016, he has been a steadfast advocate for the state system of higher education. The State Regents, college and university presidents and I are honored to present him with this Distinguished Service Award.”
The Distinguished Service Awards for Higher Education recognize individuals who demonstrate distinguished leadership and support of higher education in Oklahoma during the legislative session. It is the highest award presented by the State Regents and the Council of College and University Presidents.
“As a former school administrator, I worked closely with our local regional universities and colleges,” said Pemberton. “I greatly appreciate the economic impact associate, baccalaureate, and advanced degrees have on the lives of our citizenry. The future of Oklahoma rests with the continued support of our educational institutions. It is a distinct honor to be recognized for my dedication and collaborative efforts with the Regents of Higher Education during this past legislative session.”
