Ten high schools and ten middle schools will compete in a state robotics championship Friday and Saturday at Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
The Vex Robotics Oklahoma 2022-23 Robotics-Spin Up Middle School and High School Championship will be 1-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. There is not admission to watch.
High schools competing include Hilldale, Tahlequah, El Reno, Claremore, Roland, Bartlesville, Chickasha, Verdigris, Broken Bow and Sayre.
Middle schools or junior highs competing include Hilldale, Apache, Claremore, Roland, Jay, Nowata, Bartlesville, Verdigris, Stillwater and Broken Bow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.