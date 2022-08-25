State Superintendent candidate makes stop in Muskogee

Democrat Jena Nelson said teacher "flight," student mental health and public funding are three priorities in her run for State Superintendent of Public Education.
Porum resident Wanda Smith told Nelson to stress education curriculum, as well.
Nelson, the 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, spoke at a meeting of the Muskogee County Democratic Party, held Thursday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. She is running against Ryan Walters, who won the GOP runoff earlier this week.
When asked her opinion of HB 1775, which forbids schools or teachers from teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another or is racist, sexist or oppressive.
Nelson said the state must "make sure that history is taught correctly."
"I will mention this, that whoever the next state superintendent is, that social studies standards are up for review in the next two years," she said. "And whoever is state superintendent will decide what your children learn as far as history. So things could be removed, like tribal sovereignty, black history, women's rights. There are so many reasons this race is so important on a curriculum level, on a teacher level."
Smith agreed with Nelson's assessment.
"What you just said is something you need to talk about a lot because most of us ordinary people don't know that's going to happen within this time period," Smith said.
Nelson said that now that the GOP runoff is over, she is "talking about it a lot."
"I'm going to keep talking about it, because it's not just that (history)," she said. "We have English standards. What can they read? What can they not read? We've got to have some common sense."
Walters, who based his campaign on school choice and fighting "left-wing indoctrination," defeated Shawnee School Superintendent April Grace in the GOP runoff.
When asked about her lack of a school administrator certification, Nelson cited her experience in corporate health care, small business and real estate as evidence of her management skills.
"I have policy skills," she said. "As State Teacher of the Year, I worked at a national level with other state teachers of the year. I have met with U.S. Education Secretary Cardona many times. I have connections in education across the country. We have to have a teacher with boots on the ground and boots across the country that can see what the big picture is and what we should do to move toward it."
She said she also helped write curriculum at the state level.
Nelson, a graduate of Broken Bow High School, said she's a proud product of rural education. She said proposed school vouchers for private education could cripple rural schools.
Her answer to stopping "teacher flight" is by paying teachers "like professionals."
"This week, I have heard from people all across the state," she said. "And I want to tell all of you that hope is greater than fear."
