Fifth-grader Jayden Lin spent a couple of hours at Muskogee STEAM Center this week, delving into what makes a strawberry a strawberry.
Jayden, who attends St. Joseph Catholic School, said he extracted a DNA sample and made a DNA model.
Students from across the Muskogee area can make such discoveries at the STEAM Center in Arrowhead Mall. The center opened last summer to let students explore Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math — the components of STEAM.
However, inadequate funding could keep the center from continuing its mission. A GoFundMe account has been established.
"To continue here, we pay a rent each month," said center vice president Derryl Venters. "Our funds have been coming from community donors. We had a grant from Walmart, which was a big help to us. And basically from Muskogee citizens who pay $3 a person.
The center is open from 10: 30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays. About 23 visited the last weekend of March, officials said.
"For us to continue during the summer, we're going to have to have significant funding," Venters said. "This space is not free."
Donations from STEAM Center board members, along with grants, enabled the center to open last July, said Venters, a retired Muskogee Public Schools administrator and science teacher.
"All of us have bought everything that's in here," she said.
Such items include microscopes, robot kits for different age levels, a children's DNA kit, building sets, art supplies and games.
"It isn't just rent, we need to hire a staff," Venters said.
The center also hosts school groups on Wednesdays and Fridays, Venters said.
St. Joseph STEAM tutor Denise Sanders, a former MPS educator, said she was impressed when she brought students to the center this week.
"There were lots of different interest areas," she said. "They could go and stay what interested them or move on to the next thing. Like Jayden, he was fascinated with that DNA."
Sanders said the students were there for about two hours, "and it kept them occupied for an hour and 45 minutes."
"There are levels for second graders to eighth graders, no one was bored, there was something for everyone there. I would venture to say a tenth-grader would might something there."
Third-grader Emily Lin said she liked seeing how fast marbles went down a chute she made.
"You have to build something and you have to let the marbles go down it," she said. "Sometimes it goes slow and sometimes it goes fast."
Fifth-grader Ivan Nguyen tested the acidity of Sprite, lemonade and other beverages.
Venters said she seeks to instill a love of science in area youth.
"Our hope is that we encourage and inspire young people to think about the science they could create themselves, that they're problem solvers," she said. "The problems we face today are going to be different in the future and these kids who come in here and create, and think things differently and develop a love of science will be problem solvers."
You can help
• To contribute to Muskogee STEAM Center, visit its page at https://gofund.me/ad98c73a or send checks or contributions to the Muskogee STEAM Center account at BancFirst, 3601 W. Okmulgee Ave. and 2400 E. Shawnee Bypass.
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee STEAM Center.
WHEN: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays.
WHERE: Former Justice clothing store at Arrowhead Mall, 501 N. Main Street.
ADMISSION: $3 per person.
If your group wants to visit Muskogee STEAM Center, go to its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/muskogeesteam
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.